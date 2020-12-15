Flu listed as side effect of COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The FDA says Pfizer’s vaccine is safe and effective but there are some possible side effects after taking the shots.

Hospitals across the country continue to get in the new Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and healthcare workers are in the process of getting the shots but side effects are a possibility with the new vaccine.

Side effects of vaccines are common, it means the vaccine is actually working and COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to have short-term mild or moderate vaccine reactions.

According to the CDC, side effects may feel like the flu, but they should go away in a few days, despite these side effects health experts say the vaccine is safe and effective.

In most COVID-19 vaccines you will need two shots in order for them to work.

The CDC recommends getting the second shot even if you have side effects after the first one unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you otherwise.