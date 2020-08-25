Flu shots available at CVS Pharmacy in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents can now get their flu shot for free at more than 400 locations across the state.

The impact of COVID-19 is significantly influencing the likelihood that people will get a flu shot this year. According to a survey done by CVS, 66% of people said they intend to get a flu shot, an increase from 34% from this past January.

Health workers are recommending to get the flu shot well before peak season in late December and January.

“Keep in mind, it takes two weeks for your body to build antibodies for the flu so it’s better to get it early and be protected than to be in a situation where you’ve already been exposed and haven’t had the shot.” Judith Pare, Massachusetts Nurses Association

The CDC estimated last year up to 740,000 patients were hospitalized from the flu so pharmacists say if more people get the flu vaccine this year, it will free up beds in hospitals that can be used for COVID-19 patients.

The flu shot is open to anyone age 9 or older. Patients may schedule an immunization appointment with a MinuteClinic provider at MinuteClinic.com, or check the website to see if walk-in appointments are available in your area. Walk-in appointments are also welcome at CVS Pharmacy throughout flu season.