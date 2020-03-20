FOOD: Takeout and delivery options in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has ordered Massachusetts restaurants to stop on-site service temporarily. That means you can only order take out and delivery from restaurants until April 5.

22News is Working For You with a look at what services are available in western Massachusetts.

Some restaurants offer delivery themselves, while others rely on delivery service apps like Grub Hub or Uber Eats.

Hampden County

Amedeos in Holyoke

Delaney’s Market in Longmeadow, Wilbraham and Westfield

Friendly’s

Leone’s Restaurant in Springfield

Town of West Springfield Small Businesses – Eat Local!

Hampshire County

Johnny’s Bar and Grille in South Hadley

Noodles Restaurant in Northampton

Northampton Coffee

The Taste Thai Cuisine in Amherst

Tavern On the Hill in Easthampton

Franklin County

99 To Go in Greenfield

Antonio’s II Pizza & Grinders in Bernardston

Baked in Shelburne Falls

Pete’s Seafood Restaurant in Greenfield

White Cloud Diner in Orange

Berkshire County

Dewey’s Public House in Dalton

Lucia’s Latin Kitchen in Lee

Pera Mediterranean Bistro in Williamston

RIO CAFE in Great Barrington

Tahiti Takeout Restaurant & Lounge in Pittsfield (last day Saturday March 21)

The Lenox Meal Delivery Hotline is 413-637-4787. Volunteers are delivering 1 meal per day, free of charge, to any Lenox resident in need.