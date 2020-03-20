FOOD: Takeout and delivery options in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has ordered Massachusetts restaurants to stop on-site service temporarily. That means you can only order take out and delivery from restaurants until April 5.
22News is Working For You with a look at what services are available in western Massachusetts.
Some restaurants offer delivery themselves, while others rely on delivery service apps like Grub Hub or Uber Eats.
Western Mass. Restaurants Offering Take-Out
Hampden County
Amedeos in Holyoke
Delaney’s Market in Longmeadow, Wilbraham and Westfield
Leone’s Restaurant in Springfield
Town of West Springfield Small Businesses – Eat Local!
Hampshire County
Johnny’s Bar and Grille in South Hadley
Noodles Restaurant in Northampton
The Taste Thai Cuisine in Amherst
Tavern On the Hill in Easthampton
Franklin County
99 To Go in Greenfield
Antonio’s II Pizza & Grinders in Bernardston
Baked in Shelburne Falls
Pete’s Seafood Restaurant in Greenfield
White Cloud Diner in Orange
Berkshire County
Dewey’s Public House in Dalton
Lucia’s Latin Kitchen in Lee
Pera Mediterranean Bistro in Williamston
RIO CAFE in Great Barrington
Tahiti Takeout Restaurant & Lounge in Pittsfield (last day Saturday March 21)
The Lenox Meal Delivery Hotline is 413-637-4787. Volunteers are delivering 1 meal per day, free of charge, to any Lenox resident in need.