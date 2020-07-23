WATCH LIVE: Former DA William Bennett to hold news conference regarding COVID-19 crisis at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former District Attorney William Bennett, who is representing former Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh, is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday morning discussing the facts regarding the COVID-19 crisis at the Soldiers’ Home.

Bennett will also discuss the state report and pending lawsuits involving Bennett Walsh. The news conference will be held at Monarch Place in Springfield for 11 a.m.

According to Holyoke Soldiers’ Home spokesperson Brooke Karanovich, Holyoke’s Clinical Command continues to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak at the home by monitoring staffing levels, bringing in additional management staff for nursing, facilities, and administration.

All veteran residents’ health is being monitored and retesting is being conducted for veterans both on- and off-site as needed.

Since March 1, there have been 101 veteran deaths. Of those deaths, 76 veterans tested positive, 20 veterans tested negative, 1 veteran’s status was unknown and 4 veterans were clinically recovered.

Employees at the Home have been retested and have all recovered.

The following information is the current status of all residents at the Soldiers’ Home as of Wednesday: