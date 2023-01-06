BOSTON (WWLP) – The latest COVID-19 data released Thursday according to the CDC, all counties in western Massachusetts are at medium risk with the exception of Franklin County, which is listed at a high level of risk.

(CDC)

State public health officials reported 129 new confirmed deaths and 10,075 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,516
  • 5-9 years: 463
  • 10-14 years: 442
  • 15-19 years: 618
  • 20-29 years: 2,269
  • 30-39 years: 2,584
  • 40-49 years: 2,083
  • 50-59 years: 2,440
  • 60-69 years: 2,558
  • 70-79 years: 2,029
  • 80+ years: 1,738

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 80,921 new tests were performed with an overall of 49,044,028 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,534 new individuals have tested positive with 5,346,910 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 13.39%

Hospitalizations:

On January 3rd, there were 437 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 1,336 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 127 patients in intensive care units, 44 patients intubated, 488 (64%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 10,075
  • Total Cases: 1,978,312
  • New Deaths: 129
  • Total Deaths: 21,391

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 1,874
  • New Deaths: 28
  • Total Deaths: 1,706

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,614,713
  • First booster doses administered: 3,460,187
  • Second booster doses administered: 1,538,604

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 889
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 167,708
  • New Deaths: 13
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,046

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 208
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 38,800
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 425

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 85
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 14,437
  • New Deaths: 6
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 183

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 204
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 34,241
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 447