BOSTON (WWLP) – The latest COVID-19 data released Thursday according to the CDC, all counties in western Massachusetts are at medium risk with the exception of Franklin County, which is listed at a high level of risk.

(CDC)

State public health officials reported 129 new confirmed deaths and 10,075 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,516

5-9 years: 463

10-14 years: 442

15-19 years: 618

20-29 years: 2,269

30-39 years: 2,584

40-49 years: 2,083

50-59 years: 2,440

60-69 years: 2,558

70-79 years: 2,029

80+ years: 1,738

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 80,921 new tests were performed with an overall of 49,044,028 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,534 new individuals have tested positive with 5,346,910 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 13.39%

Hospitalizations:

On January 3rd, there were 437 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 1,336 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 127 patients in intensive care units, 44 patients intubated, 488 (64%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 10,075

Total Cases: 1,978,312

New Deaths: 129

Total Deaths: 21,391

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,874

New Deaths: 28

Total Deaths: 1,706

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,614,713

First booster doses administered: 3,460,187

Second booster doses administered: 1,538,604

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 889

Total Confirmed Cases: 167,708

New Deaths: 13

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,046

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 208

Total Confirmed Cases: 38,800

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 425

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 85

Total Confirmed Cases: 14,437

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 183

Berkshire County: