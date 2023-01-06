BOSTON (WWLP) – The latest COVID-19 data released Thursday according to the CDC, all counties in western Massachusetts are at medium risk with the exception of Franklin County, which is listed at a high level of risk.
State public health officials reported 129 new confirmed deaths and 10,075 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,516
- 5-9 years: 463
- 10-14 years: 442
- 15-19 years: 618
- 20-29 years: 2,269
- 30-39 years: 2,584
- 40-49 years: 2,083
- 50-59 years: 2,440
- 60-69 years: 2,558
- 70-79 years: 2,029
- 80+ years: 1,738
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 80,921 new tests were performed with an overall of 49,044,028 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 11,534 new individuals have tested positive with 5,346,910 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 13.39%
Hospitalizations:
On January 3rd, there were 437 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.
There were 1,336 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 127 patients in intensive care units, 44 patients intubated, 488 (64%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 10,075
- Total Cases: 1,978,312
- New Deaths: 129
- Total Deaths: 21,391
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 1,874
- New Deaths: 28
- Total Deaths: 1,706
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,614,713
- First booster doses administered: 3,460,187
- Second booster doses administered: 1,538,604
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 889
- Total Confirmed Cases: 167,708
- New Deaths: 13
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,046
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 208
- Total Confirmed Cases: 38,800
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 425
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 85
- Total Confirmed Cases: 14,437
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 183
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 204
- Total Confirmed Cases: 34,241
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 447