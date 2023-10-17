GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is encouraging residents and surrounding communities to mask up, as their COVID-19 risk level is high.

Greenfield, Montague, Deerfield, and Sunderland are at a high-risk level for COVID-19. The City of Greenfield will be sharing its updated wastewater figures on Friday.

The CDC evaluates the risk of community spread of Covid-19 on a county-by-county basis each week. Their “low,” “medium,” and “high” community levels are used to serve as guidance for mask-wearing and other precautions.

The CDC recommends that people at a high-risk level wear a high-quality mask or respirator, especially if they are at high risk for severe illness. Spending time outdoors or having ventilation inside your home can be a preventative measure as well as increasing the distance between yourself and others.

Symptoms of COVID-19

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

At-home tests are available if you are dealing with any symptoms and it is also encouraged for residents to receive the new COVID-19 booster shot if they have not done so. Free at-home tests can be ordered from the federal government at covid.gov/tests.