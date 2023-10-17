GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is encouraging residents and surrounding communities to mask up, as their COVID-19 risk level is high.
Greenfield, Montague, Deerfield, and Sunderland are at a high-risk level for COVID-19. The City of Greenfield will be sharing its updated wastewater figures on Friday.
The CDC evaluates the risk of community spread of Covid-19 on a county-by-county basis each week. Their “low,” “medium,” and “high” community levels are used to serve as guidance for mask-wearing and other precautions.
The CDC recommends that people at a high-risk level wear a high-quality mask or respirator, especially if they are at high risk for severe illness. Spending time outdoors or having ventilation inside your home can be a preventative measure as well as increasing the distance between yourself and others.
Symptoms of COVID-19
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
At-home tests are available if you are dealing with any symptoms and it is also encouraged for residents to receive the new COVID-19 booster shot if they have not done so. Free at-home tests can be ordered from the federal government at covid.gov/tests.
