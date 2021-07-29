Franklin County has lowest COVID-19 cases in the state

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County continues to have the lowest COVID transmission rate in the state.

This, as the CDC this week updated its mask-wearing guidance for people living in areas of substantial and high levels of COVID transmission. A map from the CDC showing the transmission rates in Massachusetts.

Berkshire, Hampden and Hampshire counties are all considered moderate. Franklin County has the lowest transmission in the state.

22News went to Greenfield to ask residents there how they feel. “People in this area took very seriously the precautions to stay masked, and to stay inside when we needed to and also took very seriously the recommendations to get our vaccines. You don’t know really who you’re standing next to at the grocery store or anywhere on the streets but I’m grateful that most of the people are taking it seriously and have gotten their vaccine,” said Carlos Anderson of Montague.