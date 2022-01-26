Franklin County offers vaccine clinic to help local vaccination efforts

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(WWLP) – Residents in Franklin County will have the opportunity to get a dose of the COVID-19 or flu vaccine, to help local vaccination efforts.

The Franklin County Mobile Vaccine clinic will set up shop on Wednesday at Dexter Park Elementary school in Orange as it continues its tour to boost COVID-19 and flu vaccination levels in the county.

Pfizer, Moderna and flu vaccines will be available on Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The mobile clinic’s next stop will be on February 3rd at Mohawk Trail Regional School in Buckland.

Within the state there have been more than 46,000 COVID-19 infections from January 15th through January 22nd. And these confirmed cases were found in people who were considered fully vaccinated.

448 of those cases resulted in hospitalization, while 275 of those infected people died. The state considers anyone with a single Johnson and Johnson doses, or two doses of Moderna or Pfizer as fully vaccinated.