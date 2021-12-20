Free at-home test kits available at RiverMills Center in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For everyone who wants some peace of mind before going to visit family and friends for the holidays.

COVID testing hours have been extended at the RiverMills Senior Center in Chicopee. Starting Monday, testing hours on Mondays will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. These hours are in effect this week and next week for the holidays.

You can also pick up a free at-home testing kit at the Senior Center, which is located at 5 West Main Street in Chicopee.