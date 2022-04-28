GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Health Department has received 3,220 at-home rapid COVID-19 tests that will be handed out to residents across Franklin County.

The shipment is the second round of COVID-19 tests from the state that was given to Greenfield after the announcement of the closure of the Stop the Spread testing site at Greenfield Community College on March 31.

Franklin County residents in need of an at-home testing kit can receive one from the Greenfield Health Department or the Franklin Regional Council of Governments. Greenfield will also be handing tests out to the towns of Montague, Deerfield, and Sunderland as part of an inter-municipal partnership.

“With COVID cases in Greenfield rapidly increasing, these additional at-home tests are an important tool in tracking the virus and helping to keep people safe,” said Greenfield Health Director Jennifer Hoffman. “It is important that if you are in close contact with someone who has COVID, even if you are fully vaccinated, to get tested and wear a mask, even outdoors, for 10 days, per CDC guidance.”

The Greenfield Health Department provides free antigen testing at their office located at 20 Sanderson Street on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.