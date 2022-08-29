SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In an effort to conserve at-home COVID-19 testing kits, the federal government will suspend its free giveaway of those kits later this week.

People will have up until Friday of this week to order an at-home COVID-19 test kit until the government ends the giveaway. This comes as the Biden Administration seeks more congressional funding to continue sending out tests. The worry is that the stockpile is currently being depleted and the government wants to have enough kits on deck in case of a fall or winter surge in cases.

22News spoke with Patrick Leonardo of the American Medical Response in Springfield who said people in need can visit AMR sites for convenient testing. Obviously, home kits are available for re-sale at your local convenience stores, Walmart, or CVS. But the PCR test is always available through our ‘Stop the Spread‘ site at the Eastfield Mall. We will continue to be open 7 days a week for the public here in western Massachusetts for access for anybody who needs a test.”

Hours of operation at the Eastfield Mall location are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends. While you may have to wait a bit longer for results compared to at-home testing, experts say that PCR tests are the most accurate.

Testing at AMR sites only takes a couple of minutes and most people have their results within 24 hours.