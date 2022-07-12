LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Longmeadow can pick up a free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kit from Town Hall while supplies last.

According to the Town of Longmeadow, the test kits are available at Town Hall located at 20 Williams St, on the first floor Board of Health office from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays. One kit per address will be distributed until the supply is gone.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests are also available from the federal government. Residents can order four at-home tests per address, to be delivered by the Postal Service. All you need to provide is your mailing address and name.

Visit the COVID test website, and click on “order free at-home tests” it will take you to the U.S. Postal Service website. It’s best to obtain the tests now, before you potentially feel COVID-19 symptoms so you’re not waiting for the tests while actively potentially sick with COVID-19.