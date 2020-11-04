Free COVID-19 test site at Holyoke Community College changes traffic pattern

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The free COVID-19 testing site at Holyoke Community College will have a new traffic patter starting Friday.

According to the City of Holyoke, the testing site is moving to prepare for the cold weather months.

The drive-through testing site will be located at Lot H and will have parking attendants on-site to help manage the traffic flow.

Testing is available until January 15 as part of the “Stop the Spread” initiative. Testing is conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are no appointments, no cost for the tests, and no referral is required. Tests are being administered by Gallon Ambulance. Results are expected to come back four days or fewer.

Testing is available six days a week during the following hours:

Monday 7-11 a.m.

Tuesday 2-7 p.m.

Wednesday. 7-11 a.m.

Thursday 2-7 p.m.

Friday 7-11 a.m.

Saturday 7-11 a.m.

(Holyoke City Hall)

WALK UP COVID-19 Testing Site in Holyoke

A walk-up COVID testing site opened in Holyoke at 323 Appleton St. Testing hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2pm to 6pm.

DRIVE UP COVID-19 Testing Site in Holyoke

A Stop the Spread test at Holyoke Community College.

The site will operate Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 7am – 11am. Tuesday and Thursday 2pm -7pm.

Turnaround time for results is typically 4 days or fewer.

This test site is first come, first serve. There are no appointments . Please do not call the Health Department or Holyoke Community College to make an appointment.

. The test site at Holyoke Community College is a drive-through only test site. Please do not get out of your vehicle. Signage and Campus Police will be readily apparent to help you access the site easily.

To help speed up the process, please have your information ready. They will ask for your full name, address (you must be a Massachusetts resident), phone number and email address.

There is no cost for the testing. You do not need a referral, nor do you need to be symptomatic.

The test style will be the less invasive swab in the lower nostril. The older style that required further insertion of the swab will not be used.

If you have previously tested positive, DPH and CDC guidelines do not recommend getting retested at this time.

If you are acutely symptomatic, particularly if you have a high fever, consider scheduling a test with your Primary Care Physician.

To find another test site near you visit Mass.gov.