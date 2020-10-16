Free COVID-19 tested at HCC extended to January

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Free COVID-19 testing at Holyoke Community College has been extended until January 15.

As part of the “Stop the Spread” initiative, the drive-through testing site at HCC started August 26 and has been extended twice already.

Testing is conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are no appointments, no cost for the tests, and no referral is required. Tests are being conducted outside HCC’s Bartley Center for Athletics and Recreation and are being administered by Gallon Ambulance. Results are expected to come back four days or fewer.

According to a news release sent to 22News from HCC, testing is available six days a week during the following hours:

Monday 7-11 a.m.

Tuesday 2-7 p.m.

Wednesday. 7-11 a.m.

Thursday 2-7 p.m.

Friday 7-11 a.m.

Saturday 7-11 a.m.

Holyoke was determined a high-risk area for COVID-19 on Wednesday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. In the past 14 days, Holyoke has had 75 cases of the virus.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community on the DPH’s COVID-19 map.

Residents are asked to enter campus from Homestead Avenue and follow the signs to M Lot (adjacent to the Bartley Center), where in-car tests are being administered.