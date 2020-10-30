Free COVID-19 testing at Forest Park Apartments in Springfield Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be free COVID-19 testing at the Forest Park Apartments on Barney Lane Friday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is free and open to all SHA residents and staff, as well as the general public. Residents will also receive education on reducing the spread of COVID-19, and resources on how to keep yourself and others safe during the pandemic. Health officials will present to answer questions.

The testing is hosted by the Springfield Housing Authority, Baystate Medical Center, TD Bank, and the Massachusetts Stop the Spread program.

“It’s important to have this testing available to all of our residents, staff, and the public,” SHA Executive Director Denise R. Jordan said. “Having a single COVID test is an assurance for just a short while. With multiple opportunities like these, we can be sure that we are free of the virus for longer periods.”

The Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site and Holyoke Community College testing site will both be closed Friday due to the inclement weather.