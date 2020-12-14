Free COVID-19 testing at HCC extended until March 31

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Stop the Spread” free COVID-19 testing at Holyoke Community College has been extended until March 31, according to the Holyoke Board of Health.

HCC has had a “Stop the Spread” drive-through testing site since August 26.

The drive-through testing site is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The testing at HCC is in parking lot H near the western entrance to the Donahue Building on the college’s main campus, 303 Homestead Ave.

Drivers are asked to pay attention to the signs and parking attendants on-site who manage the flow of traffic.

Testing is free to all Massachusetts residents, and conducted on a first come, first serve basis.

No appointments and no referral is necessary and testing results are available in four days or less.

For more information and possible cancellations due to weather visit: https://www.holyoke.org/departments/board-of-health.