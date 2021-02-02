Free COVID-19 testing at Rebecca M. Johnson School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Free COVID-19 testing will be offered to Springfield residents from four neighborhoods Tuesday at Rebecca M. Johnson School.

Testing will be held on the following Tuesdays, February 2nd, 9th, and 16th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Rebecca M. Johnson School on 55 Catharine Street in Springfield to residents from the following neighborhoods:

Old Hill

Upper Hill

Bay

McKnight

According to a flyer sent to 22News, the Black Springfield COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic Coalition is offering free COVID-19 testing in conjunction with the City of Springfield and AMR testing. Testing does not require a pre-registration and walk-ups are encouraged.