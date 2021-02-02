Free COVID-19 testing at Rebecca M. Johnson School in Springfield

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rebecca johnson school_1554495560065.jpg.jpg

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Free COVID-19 testing will be offered to Springfield residents from four neighborhoods Tuesday at Rebecca M. Johnson School.

Testing will be held on the following Tuesdays, February 2nd, 9th, and 16th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Rebecca M. Johnson School on 55 Catharine Street in Springfield to residents from the following neighborhoods:

  • Old Hill
  • Upper Hill
  • Bay
  • McKnight

According to a flyer sent to 22News, the Black Springfield COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic Coalition is offering free COVID-19 testing in conjunction with the City of Springfield and AMR testing. Testing does not require a pre-registration and walk-ups are encouraged.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today