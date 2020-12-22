Free COVID-19 testing available in Chicopee, Ludlow ahead of Christmas

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities across western Massachusetts are offering free COVID-19 testing just before Christmas.

For those looking to get tested to travel before the holiday or spend time with family, there will be testing available in Chicopee and Ludlow Tuesday.

There will be drive-thru testing between 8 a.m. and Noon at Chicopee Comprehensive High School Tuesday and Wednesday. The Ludlow testing site is located at 627 Randall Road and is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People looking to get tested there need to be in line by 3 p.m.

AMR is administering the tests in Ludlow and test results are expected to come back before Christmas day.

For the Chicopee site, testing is limited to Chicopee residents and city employees plus all western Massachusetts first responders and Hampden County Sherriff Department employees. Testing will also be available after Christmas for December 28, 29, and 30 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

No registration is required but is encouraged and residents must provide proof of residency.

About 400 residents are expected to be tested a day and test results are expected within 24 hours.

To sign up for Ludlow testing, click here. To sign up for Chicopee testing, click here.