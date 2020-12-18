Free COVID-19 testing for residents who have symptoms in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst is providing free testing for residents and town of Amherst employees who are symptomatic or have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

The drive-through testing site will be open Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pre-registration is required with only 150 slots available.

The site is for symptomatic residents and town employees, and close contacts as well as for residents and employees who need testing to be released from quarantine.

The following people are eligible for free testing:

Town of Amherst residents

Town of Amherst employees

All ages

Symptomatic individuals (If you feel like you may have COVID-19)

Close contacts or individuals who need testing to be released from quarantine

Residents are asked to drive-up to Mill River recreation area located at 95 Montague Road in Amherst.