Free COVID-19 testing in 18 Massachusetts communities extended through October

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Massachusetts’ “Stop the Spread” initiative is extending free COVID-19 testing through October 31 in 18 communities across the state.

The testing is available in the following high priority communities: Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Framingham, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lynn, Marlborough, Methuen, New Bedford, Randolph, Revere, Salem, Saugus, Springfield, Winthrop, and Worcester.

All residents of these 18 communities, including asymptomatic individuals, are urged to get tested at one of these locations. These testing resources are open to all residents of the Commonwealth.

Residents can visit the initiative’s website at mass.gov/stopthespread to find testing locations and additional information. Residents are reminded that if they test positive for COVID-19, please answer the call when they are contacted by the Community Tracing Collaborative or their local board of health. Also, any individual who needs a safe place to isolate can call (617) 367-5150 to access an isolation and recovery site at no cost.