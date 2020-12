FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine lab technician processes blood samples from volunteers taking part in testing the NIH funded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Miami, USA. Britain said Sunday Nov. 29, 2020, it has secured 2 million more doses of a promising coronavirus vaccine developed by US firm Moderna, as the country aims to launch an inoculation program within days. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, FILE)

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at North Quabbin Commons will be held on Wednesday, December 9. Testing will take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The testing is open to residents in the following towns:

Athol

Orange

Erving

Royalston

Petersham

Phillipston

New Salem

Warwick

Wendell

Drivers are to enter the parking lot next to Hobby Lobby and follow the signs.