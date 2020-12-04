Free COVID-19 testing postponed at Eastfield Mall due to winter storm

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to bad weather, the American Medical Response (AMR) COVID-19 testing on Saturday has been postponed for Sunday or Monday.

The “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing at the Eastfield Mall on Saturday, December 5 has been canceled due to an upcoming winter storm. COVID-19 testing will resume either Sunday or Monday morning if weather conditions allow it.

No appointments are necessary but AMR encourages residents to register in advance to facilitate testing. Testing is available on a drive-through basis at 1655 Boston Road in Springfield between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

“Stop the Spread” is a testing program across Massachusetts that continues to see a higher number of residents testing positive for COVID-19.

For more information about testing visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/stop-the-spread

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today

WWLP Contests & Sweepstakes

Contests & Sweepstakes