Free COVID-19 testing postponed at Eastfield Mall due to winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to bad weather, the American Medical Response (AMR) COVID-19 testing on Saturday has been postponed for Sunday or Monday.

No appointments are necessary but AMR encourages residents to register in advance to facilitate testing. Testing is available on a drive-through basis at 1655 Boston Road in Springfield between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

“Stop the Spread” is a testing program across Massachusetts that continues to see a higher number of residents testing positive for COVID-19.

For more information about testing visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/stop-the-spread