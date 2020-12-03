Free COVID-19 testing site improved in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may notice a few changes the next time you go for a COVID-19 test at one of the “Stop the Spread” test sites in Holyoke.

Holyoke’s Director of Health Sean Gonsalves told 22News that there will be increased staffing at both test sites starting this week. The number of workers at the drive-through site at Holyoke Community College will be doubled in order to lower the wait time and increase the volume of people who can get a test.

Gonsalves also said that they will be able to more clearly establish an end point when it comes to testing to avoid turning people away. The last eligible vehicle for testing will be tested even if they don’t reach the testing area by the set end time.

The drive-through testing at Holyoke Community College is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. On Tuesday and Thursday the testing is open from 2:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.