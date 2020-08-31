Free COVID-19 testing site opens in downtown Holyoke

Jose Vatres (R) holds his son Aidin who reacts as nurse practitioner Alexander Panis (L) takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a mobile testing station in a public school parking area in Compton, California, just south of Los Angeles, on April 28, 2020. – St. John’s Well Child and Family Center is providing COVID-19 testing sites in African-American and Latino communities which have been neglected in terms of testing as compared to wealthier areas of Los Angeles County. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Monday, Holyoke will have another ‘Stop The Spread‘ initiative COVID-19 testing site.

Free testing will be available in the parking lot across from 310 Appleton Street of the Holyoke Veterans Benefits Department.

The site will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. No appointments are necessary. You do not need a referral and do not need to have symptoms.

Additional information sent to 22News from the City of Holyoke Mayor’s office: