Free COVID-19 testing site opens in downtown Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Monday, Holyoke will have another ‘Stop The Spread‘ initiative COVID-19 testing site.
Free testing will be available in the parking lot across from 310 Appleton Street of the Holyoke Veterans Benefits Department.
The site will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. No appointments are necessary. You do not need a referral and do not need to have symptoms.
Additional information sent to 22News from the City of Holyoke Mayor’s office:
- The test style will be the less invasive swab in the lower nostril. The older style that required further insertion of the swab will not be used.
- If you have previously tested positive, DPH and CDC guidelines do not recommend getting retested at this time.
- Turnaround time for results is typically 4 days or fewer.
- If you are acutely symptomatic, particularly if you have a high fever, consider scheduling a test with your Primary Care Physician.
- Dogs are prohibited at both the walk-up and drive-thru testing sites.