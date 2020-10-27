Free COVID-19 testing Tuesday, Friday in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be COVID-19 testing on Tuesday and on Friday of this week at the Springfield Housing Authority’s Reed Village Apartments and Forest Park Apartments.

According to a news release sent to 22News, testing will be done on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 49 Lionel Benoit Road and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the Forest Park Apartments on Barney Lane.

The testing is free and open to all SHA residents and staff, as well as the general public. Participants will also receive education on reducing the spread of COVID-19, and resources to protect residents and family members from the pandemic. There will also be health officials there to answer questions.

The testing events were made possible by the SHA, Baystate Medical Center, and the Massachusetts Stop the Spread program.

“It’s important to have this testing available to all of our residents, staff, and the public. Having a single COVID test is an assurance for just a short while. With multiple opportunities like these, we can be sure that we are free of the virus for longer periods,” SHA Executive Director Denise R. Jordan said.