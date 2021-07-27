Free COVID-19 tests and vaccines held at Allen Park apartments in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition is holding a free COVID-19 test and vaccine clinic Tuesday.

The free testing and vaccinations was available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Allen Park Apartment Complex located at 251 Allen Park Road #2631. Free masks and sanitizer are also being distributed.

Representative Bud Williams sent the news release to 22News in collaboration with Curative Health Services. Mercy Medical Center, The Urban League of Springfield, MOCHA The Brethren Community Foundation, The Community Foundation of Wester MA, The Visionary Club, and The Chess Angles are co-sponsoring the event.