EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Covid-19 cases are down across Hampshire County however, wastewater data indicates that infections are going to continue to increase.

Free Covid-19 tests are available in Easthampton:

One location that offers Covid-19 tests is the Health Department’s Office on Payson Avenue on the basement level, according to the Easthampton Health Department. They are available Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next location is the Council on Aging on Union Street in Easthampton. They are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The last location is the Easthampton Community Center on Clark Street. Their hours are Monday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., then 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

According to Easthampton Health Department confirmed COVID-19 cases are down from December 21st through the 27th and both Hampshire and Hampden counties are in the CDC’s low-risk category.

However, Easthampton Health Department Megan W. Harvey, PhD stated that the wastewater data indicates that infections are continuing to increase.