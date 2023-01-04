EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Covid-19 cases are down across Hampshire County however, wastewater data indicates that infections are going to continue to increase.
Free Covid-19 tests are available in Easthampton:
One location that offers Covid-19 tests is the Health Department’s Office on Payson Avenue on the basement level, according to the Easthampton Health Department. They are available Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The next location is the Council on Aging on Union Street in Easthampton. They are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
The last location is the Easthampton Community Center on Clark Street. Their hours are Monday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., then 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
According to Easthampton Health Department confirmed COVID-19 cases are down from December 21st through the 27th and both Hampshire and Hampden counties are in the CDC’s low-risk category.
However, Easthampton Health Department Megan W. Harvey, PhD stated that the wastewater data indicates that infections are continuing to increase.
“COVID-19 is not preventable but hospitalization and death are far more preventable than the data we’re looking at suggest. The risk of hospitalization and death is dramatically lower among those who are up-to-date on their vaccine (meaning, they’ve received the updated bivalent booster). Specifically, if we consider folks who are up-to-date as our baseline / comparison group, those who are vaccinated (and even have booster doses) but who do not have the bivalent booster have almost 3x higher risk of hospitalization. Those who remain unvaccinated have nearly 16.5x higher risk of hospitalization. The absolute best way to stay out of the hospital with COVID-19 to get the bivalent booster, and at the risk of being a broken record, it’s not too late to get the bivalent updated booster or the yearly flu vaccine.”Megan W. Harvey, PhD