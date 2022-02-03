Free COVID-19 tests to Medicare recipients

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Biden Administration is expanding testing by now offering eight free over the counter COVID tests to Medicare recipients

The executive director said that demand for at home COVID tests is high, especially when having these tests can keep seniors out of isolation.

Isolation is something the 65 and older community faced before the pandemic. However, since they’re an at risk group Executive Director Sherry Manyak said it’s made it even worse. So having access to these over the counter at home tests can offer peace of mind.

Manyak told 22News, “also a lot of them watch their grandchildren or spend time with them who want to know they’re safe in doing that.”

While the seniors will have access to at home COVID tests, the important thing the Executive Director said here is making sure they know how to use them correctly.

So if you’re a Chicopee resident who needs help with the instructions, they’ll be able to help you here at the Senior Center.