BOSTON (WWLP) – Free COVID-19 treatments are available to Massachusetts residents to prevent severe symptoms and hospitalization due to COVID-19.

The treatments include monoclonal antibody infusions and oral therapeutics that are readily available across the state. These treatment are for people who are high risk of severe diseases, test positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms including if they are mild.

“These therapeutics, including COVID pills and infusions, are potentially lifesaving but for eligible individuals, they need to be administered quickly to be effective,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “They can help keep you from getting very sick and out of the hospital. If you test positive for COVID-19 and have any kind of risk factor such as diabetes or high blood pressure or asthma – we encourage you to call your provider or the Gothams phone number immediately to see if the treatment could be right for you. Do not wait to see if your symptoms worsen.”

Five COVID-19 Treatments available

Oral Treatment (Pills) – Both must be taken within 5 days of first COVID-19 symptom

Paxlovid

Molnupiravir

Monoclonal Antibody Intravenous (IV) and Antiviral Infusion

Sotrovimab – must be administered within 10 days of first COVID-19 symptom

Remdesivir – must be administered with in 7 days of first COVID-19 symptom

Bebtelovimab – must be administered within 7 days of first COVID-19 symptom

“Importantly, the new guidance on use of these therapeutics and their increased availability enables essentially all patients who are diagnosed with COVID-19, are experiencing even mild symptoms, and are at an increased risk of severe illness to access proven treatments that can prevent severe disease and save lives,” said Massachusetts Medical Society President Dr. Carole Allen. “Don’t wait. Even if symptoms are mild, please consider these safe and effective treatments to prevent the disease from progressing to a point that may require hospitalization.”

“We are fortunate that there is now an ample supply of therapeutic treatments available widely across the Commonwealth,” said Patricia Noga, Vice President, Clinical Affairs, Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association. “Our healthcare community views these therapeutics as a part of routine COVID care and hospitals are strongly encouraging clinicians to utilize them to the greatest extent possible. MHA and our members are committed to expanding access to these treatments as we navigate our way out of this latest surge.”

If you believe you are eligible and have questions or concerns in regards to the treatments, contact your doctors office or call the COVID-19 Self-Referral Treatment Line by Gothams. The treatments are authorized by the FDA for people over the age of 12 who are high risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms.

In order to get these treatments, please call your doctor or call Gothams COVID-19 Self-Referral Treatment Line at (508) 213-1380. Their hours are Monday-Saturday, 8 am to 6 pm.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Heath still encourages that the best protection against COVID-19 is getting the vaccine and the booster.