SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is hosting several free COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Thursdays and Saturdays during the month of June at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC).

People that receive a dose of the vaccine at the clinic, will receive a grocery store gift card. Residents receiving their first vaccine dose will receive a $100 gift card and those getting a second dose or booster will receive a $25 gift card. The vaccine is free to everyone 5 and older and the clinics are in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Thursdays: June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays: June 4, 11, 18, 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

All three vaccines will be available for residents 18 and older. Only Pfizer vaccines are available for children ages 5-17.

“As we enter the busy summer season with more opportunities to travel and reconnect with loved ones – getting a COVID-19 vaccine is an important way for people to protect themselves and others,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “By hosting clinics in communities across the Commonwealth that have lower vaccination rates, we aim to make getting a vaccine convenient and easy for our residents.”

“Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I want to thank the Baker-Polito Administration for their continued partnership in making this life-saving vaccine readily available,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno. “This vaccination clinic at STCC during the month of June, thanks to the efforts of DPH and our local partners, provides an excellent opportunity for our residents to get their vaccination and booster shots. The COVID-19 vaccine is our best bet to prevent hospitalization and serious illness. This is about public health and saving lives. The vaccine is free and walk-ins are welcome – no appointment is needed.”

As of Tuesday, MassDPH has reported 5,387,776 Massachusetts as fully vaccinated.

On June 4, STCC will also be the starting point for the Springfield Pride Parade. Parade participants must arrive at STCC at 8 a.m. to register and line up by 9:30 a.m. The parade begins at 10:00 a.m.