CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– A free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic will be offering $75 gift cards as an incentive to get vaccinated.

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry is sponsoring the clinic on Saturday, March 18. Anyone needing the first vaccine and follow-up boosters can get the shot for free. No registration, identification, or insurance is required.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 170 Pendexter Avenue, Chicopee. Gift cards are limited, so arrive early. Information about COVID-19 in Massachusetts go to the state’s Office of Health and Human Services webpage.