Free giveaways to those who receive COVID-19 vaccine in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A mobile vaccine clinic is being held at the Jewish Community Center in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

The Behavioral Health Network mobile clinic will be administering Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines or boosters and the flu shot from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. located at 1160 Dickinson Street in Springfield.

Those who receive a vaccine or booster at the clinic will be given two free guest passes to the Jewish Community Center to enjoy the fitness facility, pool, spa services, and more. Children who receive the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine will be given two free passes to the Holyoke Children’s Museum. Bumpy’s Natural & Organic Foods in Springfield is also issuing goody bags.

“We’re grateful that the Springfield JCC can play a role in helping to keep our community safe,” said Deb Krivoy, Chief Operating Officer of the J. “With this mobile vaccination clinic, we continue to prioritize the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve.”

Staff at the Jewish Community Center are mandated to be vaccinated including teacher protocols for rapid-testing in its Early Learning Center.