SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Caring Health Center is hosting a free health and education community event on Saturday.

The Spring Wellness and Education Fair is being held at the New North Citizens Council located at 2383 Main St. in Springfield from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22nd.

Gift cards from $25 to $75 will be given to those who get vaccinated, free wellness screening and dental hygiene tips will be included. Enjoy family entertainment with pony rides, balloon animals, and arts & crafts. Food and ice creams will be available for free as well as giveaways.

Caring Health Center is the largest refugee health assessment provider in Massachusetts, operates three facilities, as well as treats more than 18,000 patients annually. They provide medical, dental, urgent care, pediatrics, wellness and behavioral health services, and recovery programs for those that have substance disorders.