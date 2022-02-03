Free N95 masks available at Stop & Shop locations in Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Select Shop & Shop stores in Hampden County will begin to distribute free N95 masks this Saturday.

Masks will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis with a limit of three N95 masks per person. The following locations will be distributing masks:

28 Lincoln Street, Holyoke

2265 Northampton Street, Holyoke

672 Memorial Drive, Chicopee

1277 Liberty Street, Springfield

935 Riverdale Street, West Springfield

The masks will come from the government’s Strategic National Stockpile which has more than 750 million masks on hand. They will also be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers across the country like Walgreens and CVS. Federal officials say N95 masks give better protection against the omicron variant over cloth face coverings.

The federal government is also providing free at-home COVID-19 tests to all Americans. Each household is eligible to order four free at-home testing kits that will arrive seven to twelve days after ordering.