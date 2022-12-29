BOSTON (WWLP) – Is Paxlovid right for you? Free telehealth consultation is available in Massachusetts to help you make that decision.

Paxlovid is a COVID-19 treatment pill for individuals over the age of 12 that have tested positive for COVID-19, are at an increase risk of severe disease and have developed COVID-19 symptoms in the last five days. The pill became more widespread available in Massachusetts back in June.

However, this treatment isn’t for everyone. To help you decide if it is the right medicine for you, Color Health Inc. has partnered with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to provide free telehealth consultation to anyone 18 or older currently living in the state. Insurance is not required and the call is available in several languages.

Before the telehealth consultation, you should have prepared a list of medications or vitamins you are taking and lab results from the last three months if you have kidney disease. Telehealth is available everyday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The state also mentions that Paxlovid is not a replacement for vaccination, and urges all residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine if you can.