Funding assistance available for COVID-19 related death funeral costs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses.

For some families already facing financial difficulties, the cost of a funeral can increase their debt significantly. On average, a funeral can cost as little as $350 for cremation and over $9000 for a burial, depending on services required.

Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021, and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses, incurred after January 20, 2020. If you paid COVID-19 related funeral expenses, you may be eligible for financial reimbursement from the FEMA Funeral Assistance Program.

Go to the FEMA website to learn if you’re eligible and how to apply for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance.