Funding awarded for small businesses and organizations impacted by COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts received a grant for COVID-19 relief to support businesses and organizations in need.

The organization is being rewarded $125,000 in an announcement by Katie Allen Zobel, the President and CEO of the Community Foundation. Zobel was joined with Senator Eric Lesser and members of the Springfield Legislative Delegation.

Their COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley provides grant money to local nonprofit organizations to help with emergency assistance to those who need it the most.

More than 650 local donors have already contributed to the fund that has supported 180 nonprofits in Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties. To make a donation, visit CommunityFoundation.org.

In addition to the funds announced Monday, the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has awarded almost $860,000 to 18 non-profit organizations that directly benefit non-English speaking families, some of the hardest hit and most vulnerable during the pandemic. The latest round of grant money was announced March 5 to the following recipients: