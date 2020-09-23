Funding for cancer research significantly impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While the country has been focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer continues to be a huge public health concern.

Each September, awareness is raised for various forms of cancer. Unfortunately this year the pandemic has impacted the fight against cancer.

“Revenue and fundraising have decreased by over 30 percent. Each year, the American Cancer Society invests over $100 million in new research, but this year, our funding may be cut by 50 percent,” said Dr. Mark Goldberg of the American Cancer Society.

To help out, 22News is teaming up with the American Cancer Society to “Fund the Future.” You can help too!

By donating, you can help people who have been impacted by cancer, like survivor Luke Weber.

“When I was 3-years-old, I was diagnosed with Stage 4, a rare cancer that only affects about 70 kids a year in the U.S.,” said Weber.

He explains why it’s crucial to donate to the American Cancer Society, “When it comes to donating to the ACS, it’s not just about the cancer patients, it’s about different trials, getting through that disease. It’s not just one quick thing.”