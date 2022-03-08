SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts will receive a check Tuesday in honor of International Women’s Day, meant to help the organization continue to fight for equality.

State Representative Orlando Ramos and State Senator Eric Lesser will present the $50,000 of American Rescue Plan funds (ARPA). Ramos said in a statement that as a single dad raising a daughter he sees the direct impact the fund has on women in western Massachusetts and was determined to secure funding for the program.

“As a single Dad raising a daughter, I saw firsthand the impact that the Western Mass Women’s Fund has had on the lives of young women in our region,” said Representative Ramos. “It is essential, particularly in today’s economy, that we invest in economic opportunities for women to thrive.”

“Women have long been left out of policy making and solutions to tackle barriers in our economy, and the job losses fueled by the pandemic have created a ‘shecession’ where women have experienced nearly 60% of job loss and have shouldered the most unpaid work caring for children and loved ones,” said Senator Lesser. “It is our goal that this funding will allow The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts to continue the work of giving girls and women tools to advocate for positive change, take charge in our community, and fight for economic equality.”