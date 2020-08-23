Gandara virtual 5K raises over 50,000 thanks to creative participants

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Because of the social distancing required to fight the Coronavirus Pandemic, fundraisers like the Gandara Center’s 6th annual Frozen Yogurt 5K fundraiser have become online events.

There were nearly 100 participants. Many are veteran 5K stalwarts, some newcomers, but their partipation helped Gandara reach its goals.

Organizer Jade Rivera-McFarlin told 22News, “We made over $50,000 and still counting. In sponsorships as well, so we did amazing this year and we’re grateful to everyone who participated.”

Rivera-McFarlin also told 22News that participants got creative with how they walked or ran the 5K.

“We had some people that hiked Mount Washington, we even had some people when it down poured last Sunday, they walked around the malls, so they were creative in ways that helped out,” added Rivera-McFarlin.

As the media sponsor for this humanitarian effort, 22News salutes Gandara’s successful Frozen Yogurt 5K success.

Helping the agency continue providing its mental health services to the western Massachusetts Latino community.