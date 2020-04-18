Gas prices continue to drop during Covid-19 pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ve had to fill up at the pump recently you know just how low the price of gas has gotten.

The price of gas continues to get lower and lower. In Chicopee, we found a gas price as low as $1.19 and they were even lowering the price on the signs at the pumps at another gas station.

According to AAA, since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has gone down by four cents.

22News had a chance to speak with Chicopee resident Jeff Haas who told us, “I think the price of gas is pretty good right now, I just bought this and prices are low for me because I’m getting more for I would normally get.”

More Americans are staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic creating a lower demand for gas and with growing gasoline inventories the price is expected to continue to go down.

The global oil demand is expected to hit a 25 year low this month.