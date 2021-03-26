Gerena Middle School offering COVID-19 vaccine for Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents will have another opportunity to get vaccinated for COVID-19 Friday morning.

Residents can get vaccinated at Gerena Middle School at 200 Birnie Ave from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by appointment only.

On Thursday, the city administered around 160 doses at the South End Community Center site. Each site is part of the City’s neighborhood program and has the capacity to distribute about 250 doses in a day. The city is in the process of setting up permanent neighborhood vaccination sites.

According to Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, some locations will be Behavioral Health Network and the Ray Jordan Center.

The city is encouraging residents of the neighborhoods where the clinics are set up, to book appointments because the vaccination clinics are specifically targeting the neighborhoods that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19.

The South End Community Center in Springfield administered more than 150 vaccinations Thursday as part of this program.

Organizers at the community center said giving these doses helps people who can’t get to one of the state’s mass vaccination sites.

“That’s what this center is for. It’s for the community and we want to make sure we’re responding to the community and events like this brings out people but also lets them know we’re here so when this is over they’re like “hey I’m going to check it out,” Board of Directors of the South End Community Center Mike Ghazil said.

If you are eligible for a vaccine and are a Springfield resident, you can register for future clinics on the city’s website or by calling your local library branch or the department of elder affairs.