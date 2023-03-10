BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A state program is offering gift cards to people getting a COVID-19 vaccination or booster.

The state’s Get Boosted program has been extended until March 31, 2023. Designated locations are offering $75 gift cards to Massachusetts residents, both adults and children over age 6-months, who get a COVID-19 vaccine whether first or second dose, or booster.

For children or teens under 18 years old, an accompanying adult must be present to receive the gift card.

In Springfield, weekly vaccination clinics will be held at:

Raymond A. Jordan

Senior Center1476 Roosevelt Ave. Tuesdays 9 a.m. to noon East Springfield Neighborhood Council1437 Carew St. Tuesdays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mary Mother of Hope Church840 Page Blvd. Wednesdays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. R & R Foods – South End Community Food Pantry924 Main St. Wednesdays, March 15 and 29 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Springfield Technology Park1 Federal St. ThursdaysSaturdays Noon to 8 p.m.9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Indian Orchard Citizens Council117 Main St. Thursdays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bay Area Neighborhood Council437 Bay St. Fridays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the vaccine program and to find other clinics in the state offering gift cards, go to the Get Boosted website. No ID or health insurance is required.