Get tested for COVID-19 at CVS Health, new locations added

(WWLP) – CVS Health has announced five new COVID-19 testing sites in Massachusetts, bringing the total to 33 sites in the state including six in western Massachusetts.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the new sites will help meet the growing needs in larger communities impacted by coronavirus. The additional five testing sites will open Friday, which include two additional locations in Chicopee and Springfield.
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in the state. The city of Chicopee has 433 cases and Springfield has 2,754 cases of COVID-19.
Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th
CVS Health COVID-19 Test Sites in Massachusetts
5 New Test Sites Opening on 6/26
- 235 Center Street, Chicopee, MA 01013
- 4 Broadway Road, Dracut, MA 01826
- 246 Mill Street, Leominster, MA 01453
- 1080 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA 02148
- 770 Boston Road, Springfield, MA 01119
28 Test Sites Presently Opened
- 370 Pulaski Boulevard, Bellingham, MA 02019
- 9-19 Summer Street, Bridgewater, MA 02324
- 34 Cambridge Street, Burlington, MA 01803
- 100D North Main Street, Carver, MA 02330
- 142 Worcester Road, Charlton, MA 01507
- 1010 Revere Beach Parkway, Chelsea, MA 02150
- 311 Newbury Street, Danvers, MA 01923
- 419 East Falmouth Highway, East Falmouth, MA 02536
- 150 Lafayette Square, Haverhill, MA 01832
- 480 North Franklin Street, Holbrook, MA 02343
- 842 South Franklin Street, Holbrook, MA 02343
- 114 Central Street, Ipswich, MA 01938
- 266 Broadway, Lawrence, MA 01841
- 136 Ashley Boulevard, New Bedford, MA 02746
- 366 King Street, Northampton, MA 01060
- 107 West Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201
- 266 Route 44, Raynham, MA 02767
- 272 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA 01970
- 2 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, MA 01952
- 720 Boston Turnpike Rd, Shrewsbury, MA 01545
- 215 College Highway, Southwick, MA 01077
- 928 Riverdale Street, West Springfield, MA 01089
- 800 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA 02452
- 599 State Road, Westport, MA 02790
- 301 Central St, Winchendon, MA 01475
- 481 Lincoln Street, Worcester, MA 01601
- 44 W Boylston Street, Worcester, MA 01608
- 652 South Street, Wrentham, MA 02093
Find all testing sites available in Massachusetts