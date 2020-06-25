Get tested for COVID-19 at CVS Health, new locations added

(WWLP) – CVS Health has announced five new COVID-19 testing sites in Massachusetts, bringing the total to 33 sites in the state including six in western Massachusetts.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the new sites will help meet the growing needs in larger communities impacted by coronavirus. The additional five testing sites will open Friday, which include two additional locations in Chicopee and Springfield.

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in the state. The city of Chicopee has 433 cases and Springfield has 2,754 cases of COVID-19.

Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th

CVS Health COVID-19 Test Sites in Massachusetts

5 New Test Sites Opening on 6/26

235 Center Street, Chicopee, MA 01013

4 Broadway Road, Dracut, MA 01826

246 Mill Street, Leominster, MA 01453

1080 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA 02148

770 Boston Road, Springfield, MA 01119

28 Test Sites Presently Opened

370 Pulaski Boulevard, Bellingham, MA 02019

9-19 Summer Street, Bridgewater, MA 02324

34 Cambridge Street, Burlington, MA 01803

100D North Main Street, Carver, MA 02330

142 Worcester Road, Charlton, MA 01507

1010 Revere Beach Parkway, Chelsea, MA 02150

311 Newbury Street, Danvers, MA 01923

419 East Falmouth Highway, East Falmouth, MA 02536

150 Lafayette Square, Haverhill, MA 01832

480 North Franklin Street, Holbrook, MA 02343

842 South Franklin Street, Holbrook, MA 02343

114 Central Street, Ipswich, MA 01938

266 Broadway, Lawrence, MA 01841

136 Ashley Boulevard, New Bedford, MA 02746

366 King Street, Northampton, MA 01060

107 West Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201

266 Route 44, Raynham, MA 02767

272 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA 01970

2 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, MA 01952

720 Boston Turnpike Rd, Shrewsbury, MA 01545

215 College Highway, Southwick, MA 01077

928 Riverdale Street, West Springfield, MA 01089

800 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA 02452

599 State Road, Westport, MA 02790

301 Central St, Winchendon, MA 01475

481 Lincoln Street, Worcester, MA 01601

44 W Boylston Street, Worcester, MA 01608

652 South Street, Wrentham, MA 02093

Find all testing sites available in Massachusetts