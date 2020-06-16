Get Tested for COVID-19: June 17th and 18th

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – COVID-19 can spread easily and quickly in large groups of people who are in close contact. Some people do not have symptoms but may have the virus and could spread the virus to others. If you participated in a large gathering, you should get tested.

You can get tested at one of the over 50 sites below.

When

This testing will be available on Wednesday June 17 and Thursday June 18. Some sites are appointment-only. Please make sure you call ahead to these sites.

Eligibility

Open to everyone

You don’t need to have any symptom(s)

No cost to you

Test results

Will be provided to each participant confidentially.

Participants are encouraged to share these results with their doctors.

Where

In addition to the above locations, you can visit one of the CVS testing locations listed below. All CVS sites are appointment-only and will be open 9am-6pm.

To make an appointment, go to www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing. Where the form asks “Have you been prioritized by your state or local health department for testing? (e.g., for public health monitoring)?” select “Yes.”

CVS testing locations