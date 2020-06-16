Get Tested for COVID-19: June 17th and 18th

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – COVID-19 can spread easily and quickly in large groups of people who are in close contact. Some people do not have symptoms but may have the virus and could spread the virus to others. If you participated in a large gathering, you should get tested.

You can get tested at one of the over 50 sites below. 

When

This testing will be available on Wednesday June 17 and Thursday June 18. Some sites are appointment-only. Please make sure you call ahead to these sites.

Eligibility

  • Open to everyone
  • You don’t need to have any symptom(s)
  • No cost to you

Test results

  • Will be provided to each participant confidentially.
  • Participants are encouraged to share these results with their doctors.

Where

In addition to the above locations, you can visit one of the CVS testing locations listed below. All CVS sites are appointment-only and will be open 9am-6pm.

To make an appointment, go to www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing. Where the form asks “Have you been prioritized by your state or local health department for testing? (e.g., for public health monitoring)?” select “Yes.”

CVS testing locations

  • Bellingham 370 Pulaski Boulevard
  • Bridgewater 9-19 Summer Street
  • Burlington 34 Cambridge Street
  • Carver 100D North Main Street
  • Charlton 142 Worcester Road
  • Chelsea 1010 Revere Beach Parkway
  • Danvers 311 Newbury Street
  • East Falmouth 419 East Falmouth Highway
  • Haverhill 150 Lafayette Square
  • Holbrook 480 North Franklin Street
  • Holbrook 842 South Franklin Street
  • Ipswich 114 Central Street
  • Lawrence 266 Broadway
  • Lowell 32 Reiss Avenue
  • New Bedford 136 Ashley Boulevard
  • Northampton 366 King Street
  • Pittsfield 107 West Street
  • Raynham 266 Route 44
  • Salem 272 Highland Avenue
  • Salisbury 2 Lafayette Road
  • Shrewsbury 720 Boston Turnpike Road
  • Southwick 215 College Highway
  • Waltham 800 Lexington Street
  • West Springfield 928 Riverdale Street
  • Westport 599 State Road
  • Winchendon 301 Central Street
  • Worcester 481 Lincoln Street
  • Worcester 44 West Boylston Street
  • Wrentham 652 South Street

