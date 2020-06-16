Get Tested for COVID-19: June 17th and 18th

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – COVID-19 can spread easily and quickly in large groups of people who are in close contact. Some people do not have symptoms but may have the virus and could spread the virus to others. If you participated in a large gathering, you should get tested.
You can get tested at one of the over 50 sites below.
When
This testing will be available on Wednesday June 17 and Thursday June 18. Some sites are appointment-only. Please make sure you call ahead to these sites.
Eligibility
- Open to everyone
- You don’t need to have any symptom(s)
- No cost to you
Test results
- Will be provided to each participant confidentially.
- Participants are encouraged to share these results with their doctors.
Where
- Brockton Brockton Organizations COVID Response Site (BOCRS) Tent
- 470 Forest Ave. 844-483-7819 12-7pm Appointment only
- Cambridge Cambridge Health Alliance Testing Tent
- 163 Gore Street 617-665-2928 9am-7pm Walk-in or by appointment
- Chelsea MGH Chelsea
- 151 Everett Ave Walk-in or by appointment
- Fitchburg Community Health Connections
- 130 Water Street 978-878-8100 9am-4pm Walk-in only
- Gardner Community Health Connections
- 175 Connors Street 978-878-8100 9am-12pm, 1-4pm Walk-in only
- Great Barrington Fairview Hospital
- 10 Maple Ave 855-262-5465 12-7pm Appointment only
- Greenfield Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- 164 High Street 413-795-8378 8am-4pm Appointment only
- Harwich Port Outer Cape Health Services
- 710 MA-28 508-905-2801 8am-7pm Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
- Jamaica Plain Brigham Health – Brookside Community Health Center
- 3297 Washington St 617-522-4700 9am-6:30pm Walk-in only
- Lawrence Lawrence General Hospital
- MVTRA Lot, Canal St 978-946-8409 9am-7pm Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
- Lynn Lynn Community Health Center
- 9 Buffum Street 781-581-3900 8:30am-7pm Walk-in or by appointment
- Malden Cambridge Health Alliance Testing Tent
- 195 Canal Street 617-665-2928 9am-7pm Walk-in or by appointment
- North Quincy Manet Community Health Center
- 110 W Squantum St 617-376-3000 10am-8pm Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
- Pittsfield Berkshire Medical Center
- 725 North Street 855-262-5465 12-7pm Appointment only
- Provincetown Outer Cape Health Services
- 49 Harry Kemp Way 508-905-2801 8am-7pm Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
- Randolph Beth Israel
- 32 South Main Street 781-607-4355 10am-6pm Call ahead
- Somerville Cambridge Health Alliance Testing Tent
- 230 Highland Ave 617-665-2928 9am-7pm Walk-in or by appointment
- Springfield Baystate High Street Health Center
- 140 High Street 413-795-8378 8am-4pm Appointment only
- Springfield Baystate Brightwood Health Center
- 380 Plainfield Street 413-795-8378 8am-4pm Appointment only
- Springfield Baystate Health
- 298 Carew Street 413-795-8378 8am-4pm Appointment only
- Ware Baystate Mary Lane Outpatient Center
- 85 South Street 413-795-8378 8am-4pm Appointment only
- Wellfleet Outer Cape Health Services
- 3130 US 6 508-905-2801 8am-7pm Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
- Westfield Baystate Health
- 57 Union Street 413-795-8378 8am-4pm Appointment only
- Worcester UMass Memorial University Campus
- 55 Lake Ave N 508-334-1052 8:30am-7pm Drive through or walk-in
In addition to the above locations, you can visit one of the CVS testing locations listed below. All CVS sites are appointment-only and will be open 9am-6pm.
To make an appointment, go to www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing. Where the form asks “Have you been prioritized by your state or local health department for testing? (e.g., for public health monitoring)?” select “Yes.”
CVS testing locations
- Bellingham 370 Pulaski Boulevard
- Bridgewater 9-19 Summer Street
- Burlington 34 Cambridge Street
- Carver 100D North Main Street
- Charlton 142 Worcester Road
- Chelsea 1010 Revere Beach Parkway
- Danvers 311 Newbury Street
- East Falmouth 419 East Falmouth Highway
- Haverhill 150 Lafayette Square
- Holbrook 480 North Franklin Street
- Holbrook 842 South Franklin Street
- Ipswich 114 Central Street
- Lawrence 266 Broadway
- Lowell 32 Reiss Avenue
- New Bedford 136 Ashley Boulevard
- Northampton 366 King Street
- Pittsfield 107 West Street
- Raynham 266 Route 44
- Salem 272 Highland Avenue
- Salisbury 2 Lafayette Road
- Shrewsbury 720 Boston Turnpike Road
- Southwick 215 College Highway
- Waltham 800 Lexington Street
- West Springfield 928 Riverdale Street
- Westport 599 State Road
- Winchendon 301 Central Street
- Worcester 481 Lincoln Street
- Worcester 44 West Boylston Street
- Wrentham 652 South Street