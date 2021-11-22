Get your COVID-19 booster before the Thanksgiving holiday

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – All adults are now eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot and many are looking to get it before traveling to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. 22News went to Bradley International Airport to look at how busy it could get this week.

Health experts are encouraging people to add that extra layer of protection before taking a plane to grandma’s house on Thursday. Everyone 18 and older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot. Anyone who got the Johnson & Johnson shot should get a booster two months after becoming fully vaccinated, the CDC says. Anyone who got Pfizer or Moderna can get a booster six months after becoming fully vaccinated.

Many people that 22News spoke with at Bradley International Airport said they feel safer knowing they got the shot. “It’s a pleasant surprise to see them full again. People are wearing their masks. Some of Vaccinated, some are not, It’s people’s choice.” said Gzim Duka, resident of Waterbury.

A CDC panel encourages anyone over age 50 to get their booster shot as soon as possible. Massachusetts reported more than 3,100 cases last Thursday, the most in one day since February

To find a location to get your booster, click here to go to the Mass Vaxfinder website.