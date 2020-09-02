Gift bags with essentials given to seniors in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Urban League of Springfield delivered gift bags donated to seniors in need Wednesday morning.

The “goodwill bags” were given out to reduce the risk during the COVID-19 pandemic of having seniors at risk due to age who may have difficulty getting out to shop or buy essentials.

The Urban League of Springfield joined the Springfield Housing Authority at Donna Blake Park to gather gift bags filled with sanitizer, face masks and grocery and gasoline gift cards to distribute to more than 100 seniors at designated apartments across the city.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Housing Authority, the Donna Blake Park meeting area was picked because the park is actually named after Donna Blake was the former Vice President of the Springfield Urban League.

“We’re very grateful to the Urban League for reaching out to us to offer assistance to our seniors who may be struggling at this difficult time of COVID-19. We know the gifts will be greatly appreciated.” SHA Executive Director Denise Jordan

Urban League President and Chief Executive Officer Henry Thomas said, “During these extraordinary times it is important to pause and think about people who may have significant challenges navigating out of difficult circumstances; that effects their well-being. The Urban League thinks everyone can use a boost at times.

“Therefore, we want to be a blessing for individuals and families who need a little boost. The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts graciously partnered with the Urban League to enable us to add a little sun shine to our most vulnerable residence in public housing communities.”