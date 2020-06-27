Gillette Stadium to continue hosting blood drives until end of July

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Gillette Stadium will be hosting blood drives through the end of July to support the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center.

In a news release sent to 22News, it stated for the past three months, there has been a total of 32 blood drives hosted within the Cross Insurance Pavilion and Business Center at Gillette Stadium. The stadium will continue to hold blood drives every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. On July 31, the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center will facilitate their 46th collection drive.

Josh Kraft, President of the New England Patriots Foundation gave thanks to all of those who contributed and those who plan to donate blood in the future. “The need for blood donations is

greater than ever so it’s important that we continue to support our healthcare system. We hope that eligible donors will continue to schedule appointments and make a potentially life-saving donation,” Kraft added.

If you are interested in donating blood, you must schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are not allowed due to health and safety guidelines in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.