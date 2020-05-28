Girls Inc of the Valley holding drive in Holyoke to help provide girls with feminine products

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls Inc of the Valley is hosting drive on Menstrual Hygiene Day on Thursday to collect donations of essential wellness supplies for girls in need in the area.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Project Red’s mission for the drive is to collect donations of feminine products for girls and to give 500 girls in the valley with a four-month supply of feminine products. The drive will be held in Holyoke from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and they are offering contactless, curbside drop off.

They will be accepting donations of a variety of new and unopened products including the following:

Toothpaste

Body wash

Bars of soap

Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Menstrual pads with wings

Monetary gifts

The release states that Project Red is an initiative that aligns with Girls Inc. of the Valley’s healthy sexuality curriculum and mission to inspire and prepare all girls to develop and achieve their full potential, and that begins with putting their wellness needs first.

The drive is in response to the need for essential feminine products that has been difficult for many girls during the COVID-19 pandemic. Project Red has received a $1,500 grant from Health New England.

If you’re unable to donate at the drive you can make a monetary donation or create a fundraising page by following these steps: