“Giving Tuesday” makes a comeback as non-profits struggle amid COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – “Giving Tuesday” has become a tradition at the beginning of the holiday season and it’s seeing a comeback as non-profit organizations are hurting around the world.

“Giving Tuesday Now” is a new day of giving and unity that’s taking place Tuesday all around the world. It’s being held in addition tot he regular scheduled giving Tuesday in December as an emergency response to the unprecedented need cause by COVID-19.

Organizers are simple urging everyone to do what they can to help any who may be in need. That includes supporting healthcare workers by donating supples, advocating for them, and staying home. Giving to local chariable organizations like food banks, heling out small businesses by buying giftcards or writing a review can all be beneficial.

Combating loneliness by reaching out to a neighbor, relative, seniors, or veterans is also a way to help. A simple text or letter during this time goes a long way.

Click here to find out more about Giving Tuesday Now, and the different ways you can help make a difference.

